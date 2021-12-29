Former Killeen City Manager Connie Green died Wednesday, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra confirmed Wednesday evening.
The cause of death for Green, 60, has not been disclosed.
The city’s first Black city manager, Green served the city of Killeen from 1990 to 2005 as director of finance, and from 2005 to 2011 as city manager.
Green’s rise to the office of city manager began in March 2005 after then-City Manager David Blackburn exited his position to work for Temple in the same capacity.
After accepting a position as interim city manager, Green was confirmed unanimously as the official city manager just four months later, on July 15, 2005.
During his tenure as city manager, Green navigated the city through the 2008 housing crisis. As finance director, Green guided the city through the Gulf War and the post-9/11 military deployments, when the city lost sizeable portions of its population.
“We give our condolences to the family and hope that everyone remembers the good things he did,” Segarra said.
However, the relationship between Green and the city’s elected officials began to show cracks beginning in 2009, when a routine evaluation by the council took more than 2½ hours.
Two years later, Green left in a fiery resignation in which he said his work was unappreciated.
The city council voted 4-3 to buy out Green’s contract for the sum of $750,000 on April 3, 2011 — $200,000 more than his contract stipulated.
“I was asked, ‘Do you want to remain the city manager?’” Green said in an interview with the Herald on April 28, 2011. “My response was, ‘I cannot work where I’m not wanted. I would like to know if the council would like for me to remain.’”
The aftermath of the contract buyout led to a November 2011 recall election, which saw five of the City Council’s seven members recalled in a movement spearheaded by Jonathan Okray.
The following year, Green opened his doors as a private CPA, a Killeen business he operated until his death.
Funeral arrangements for Green are pending.
