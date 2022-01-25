One local justice of the peace race may have a new candidate when filing for write-in candidates begins. Juan Rivera, a former Killeen city councilman, announced Tuesday his intent to file as a write-in for Bell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 2.
Rivera served 27 years in the Army, served as a civilian criminal investigator in Puerto Rico and as a deputy sheriff in Clarksville, Tennessee, he said in a news release.
Rivera is also a local business owner and president of the Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce of Central Texas.
The general election is Nov. 8.
Filing for write-in candidacy begins July 23 and ends Aug. 22, according to the Secretary of State website. Rivera said he announced his intent early to begin the campaign process.
Once Rivera files, he will be an independent candidate.
Running on the ballot for the race are Democrat Nicola James and Republican Steve Harris. Incumbent Bill Cooke is not seeking reelection.
