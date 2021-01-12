Former Killeen councilmember dies from COVID

Former Killeen City Councilmember Royce Matkin has died from complications related to COVID-19.
Matkin, 71 at the time of his death, served on the council from 1985 to 1988, according to City Spokesperson Hilary Shine.
Born in Del Rio, he graduated from Killeen high School in 1968, and from Texas A&M in 1972 with a degree in industrial engineering, according to his obituary.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Beth, two children and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
