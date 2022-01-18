Sidney Young, the mayor of Killeen from 1986-1990, died Sunday at his home in Lake Buchanan.
Young also served two terms as mayor pro-tem and several terms on the Killeen City Council.
He opened a dental clinic on W.S. Young Drive in Killeen and operated it for nearly 45 years when he retired and closed the clinic on April 14, 2004.
A celebration of his life will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet.
To read his full obituary, go to Page A6 of Wednesday’s paper or on the kdhnews.com obituary section.
