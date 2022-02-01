Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra ordered the city’s flag to be lowered to half-staff from Sunday through Tuesday to honor former Mayor James “Jim” R. Lindley.
Lindley, who was born in 1931, died Jan. 22, Killeen officials said in a news release Tuesday.
He served as mayor of Killeen from April 15, 1970, to May 14, 1975.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of Mayor Lindley who served this city not only as Mayor, but also in many other civic capacities throughout most of his life,” Segarra said.
Lindley’s service will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights. Interment with full military honors will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of the arrangements.
