It isn’t often that high-ranking members of foreign governments pay a visit to Killeen, but former Napalese minister Ramesh Lekhak did just that over the weekend when he met with Mayor Jose Segarra.
“It was quite a treat to have someone who has served as a leader in Nepal and traveled such a long way, take the time to stop by our city for a visit. He was impressed with the city and enjoyed learning how our city is managed,” Segarra said.
The meeting was made possible by Shankar Kapidi, who owns the Country Pride convenience store on 195.
“He’s a very good friend of mine,” Kapidi said. “I thought it would be a good idea for him to meet some of the local leaders.”
According to Segarra, Kapidi has lived in the Killeen area for about three years. Lekhak was in the area visiting family in Round Rock when Kapidi offered to introduce him to the Killeen mayor, Kapidi said.
Lekhak served in the Pratinidhi Sabha, or Napalese House of Representatives in 1993, 2008, and 2013, and as the Minister of State for Labor & Transport Management in 2007. Members of the Napalese House of Representatives hold their office for five years, or until the congress is dissolved.
