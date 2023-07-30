Details of a new potential grocery store in north Killeen emerged on April 29 at a town hall, shortly before municipal elections, but the woman who was said to be a business partner of the grocery store was no longer part of the deal after a few weeks.
Brooke Sinclair, founder of Velourit, a Houston-based supply chain company that specializes in food products, supposed that a disconnect between one of her requests and the city of Killeen may have been a reason for her company being excluded from the deal.
“Velourit is no longer part of the project because we wanted the City of Killeen to write a bill that created a Texas Reparations Task Force and Commission,” Sinclair said in an email to the Herald Friday, citing the work California has done in those regards.
Two years ago, California commissioned the California Reparations Task Force. In June, the task force presented a bill to the California Legislature that would authorize the state to make payments in installments to eligible Black residents “for the harms of slavery,” according to a NBC News report. Payments would be determined by economists who would “propose methodologies to calculate the harm,” the report read.
“The California Reparations Task Force just submitted their final report that calculated each descendant of US Chattel Slaves has lost over $1.2M due to the harms caused by the state of California,” Sinclair said in the email.
In May, Sinclair said Killeen was not willing to explore the possibility of presenting such a proposal to its two state lawmakers, Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, and Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, however, according to Sinclair.
“The answer was a firm, hard ‘No, thank you; we’re not interested in exploring that,’” Sinclair said in May. “And then, unfortunately, next thing we know, we were no longer part of the deal.”
Sinclair referred to reparations, restitution and repair as the “only logical solution.”
Sinclair said in the phone conversation in May that the decision was unexpected.
“Let’s just put it this way: on (May 12) we were a part of the deal, and then at the city council meeting (on May 16) we were not part of the deal,” she said.
Reparations, which are a system of redress for egregious injustices, are important for Sinclair, who said she is a seventh-generation descendent of childhood slavery. Sinclair said members of her family have fought in many wars America has been part of dating back to the Revolutionary War in 1776.
“The genocide of Black American descendents of slavery has never stopped,” Sinclair said. “Articles are saying that the Black American (is) dwindling, and basically every stipulation of genocide applies to what we have dealt with in this country.”
More than grocery
Original concepts for the store called for it to be a two-story building with a grocery store on the bottom floor; electric vehicle charging ports in the parking lot; an emergency food pantry and rental assistance program in the back of the store; an agricultural testing lab; a “bar” in the middle of the store that would sell freshly prepared meals that could be eaten in the area on the second floor; and 10 “ghost” kitchens, which would provide a space for food truck owners or caterers to use the space to store their food and equipment as well as a place for them to prepare all of their food so they are not doing it at home.
Much of the fresh produce would have been distributed to the store through a program called the Freedmen Farm Network, which Sinclair described as a network of disadvantaged farmers — mostly from the Midwest.
According to Sinclair, Velourit would’ve purchased the land and leased it to Johnson’s Oasis Fresh Market.
Because Velourit is no longer part of the deal, Sinclair said many of the features are no longer part of the proposed project.
“Our concept included almost everything outside the store and the Freedmen Farm produce inside the store,” Sinclair said in the email. “The organic, nonGMO guaranteed fruits and vegetables fresh from disadvantaged farmers are uniquely Velourit. Customers can find Freedman farm products at select farmers’ markets in Texas, Louisville, and Baltimore.”
Despite being out of the project, Sinclair said a line of communication between Velourit and the city remains open.
“We have kept a line of communication open with Killeen City Council members and the Economic Development (Corporation),” she said in the email. “Our main focus overall is that the people of Killen get the things they need (whether we provide them or someone else).”
(8) comments
Here reparations, there reparations, everywhere reparations!!!
...
Pipe dream = Noun: : an illusory or fantastic plan, hope, or story
What's the origin of the phrase 'Pipe dream'?
The phrase 'pipe dream' is an allusion to the dreams experienced by smokers of opium pipes.
Opiates were widely used by the English literati in the 18th and 19th centuries. Samuel Taylor Coleridge was one of the best known users, and it would be difficult to claim that the imagery in surreal works like Kubla Khan owed nothing to opium. Lewis Carroll, although not known to be an opium user himself, makes clear allusions to drug use in Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle has his hero Sherlock Holmes visit an opium den - although that was for research rather than consumption.
It's strange then that 'pipe dream' comes from none of these sources but has an American origin. The early references to the phrase all originate from in or around Chicago. The earliest I have found is from The Chicago Daily Tribune, December 1890:
"It [aerial navigation] has been regarded as a pipe-dream for a good many years."
What an America hating racist pos!
It appears that Sinclair shot herself in the foot while at the same time undermining an economic opportunity far better than "reparations" that would have had a lasting impact on the community. Moreover, nothing she says make any sense, especially considering she is a seven generations removed from the realities of not only slavery itself also whatever oppression she imagines, especially considering she claims to have a business operating out of a PO box in Houston, what ever that might mean. Perhaps, that has more to do with her being left off the deal.
((This is not California)) That's not going to happen in Texas! If you really think about it, some slaves were kidnapped and forced into it some already had debt and had to. Some did it so their family could have money. Slavery was due to many different reasons So not sure how you could justify that. Not sure why the US is accountable for it all when the US government did not get in a boat and go grab anyone when the whole world was doing it. What about the African slaves owned by black people. Is the justification that slavery existed here is the only reason I could imagine people have. So even if you were to give money to thie enslaved. What if they were a slave for 1 year or a few months and then became free when slavery ended. Do they really get the same as others that were born into it.
I'll tell it how it is ...the USA had no part of it you are better off suing the individuals family if they are still wealthy.
Sinclair, since you people are about 12% of the population, yet are responsible for over 50% of violent crime, then you should be forced to pay reparations to the other races for your habitual, culture driven, violent criminal behavior.
*by centuries
Reparations for slavery in Killeen.. ya gotta be kidding.. Maybe you should sue camela Harris first since her family were slave owners. I'd like the to think the slaves that came over by black slave owners were lucky. They nowlive in a nation that has opportunity to thrive and get Rich. If you hate American so much then pack your bags and go back to the motherland before the Chinese buy up Africa. You think those white people are racist just you wait to see how those Chinese hate. They want to change the entire landscape to their needs. No more lions and tigers and eventually blacks will be there slaves. So why you crying about reparations I'd be saving the motherland repeating history..
Nothing like trying to get money off the backs of those who were enslaved well over 152 years ago.
