Former partner

Brooke Sinclair, left, founder and CEO of Velourit, said she was left off a deal for a potential new grocery store after she asked for Killeen to author a document that proposed a statewide reparations task force.

 Herald | File

Details of a new potential grocery store in north Killeen emerged on April 29 at a town hall, shortly before municipal elections, but the woman who was said to be a business partner of the grocery store was no longer part of the deal after a few weeks.

Brooke Sinclair, founder of Velourit, a Houston-based supply chain company that specializes in food products, supposed that a disconnect between one of her requests and the city of Killeen may have been a reason for her company being excluded from the deal.

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Here reparations, there reparations, everywhere reparations!!!

...

Pipe dream = Noun: : an illusory or fantastic plan, hope, or story

What's the origin of the phrase 'Pipe dream'?

The phrase 'pipe dream' is an allusion to the dreams experienced by smokers of opium pipes.

Opiates were widely used by the English literati in the 18th and 19th centuries. Samuel Taylor Coleridge was one of the best known users, and it would be difficult to claim that the imagery in surreal works like Kubla Khan owed nothing to opium. Lewis Carroll, although not known to be an opium user himself, makes clear allusions to drug use in Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle has his hero Sherlock Holmes visit an opium den - although that was for research rather than consumption.

It's strange then that 'pipe dream' comes from none of these sources but has an American origin. The early references to the phrase all originate from in or around Chicago. The earliest I have found is from The Chicago Daily Tribune, December 1890:

"It [aerial navigation] has been regarded as a pipe-dream for a good many years."

Report Add Reply
The Rocker

What an America hating racist pos!

Report Add Reply
Peanutbred

It appears that Sinclair shot herself in the foot while at the same time undermining an economic opportunity far better than "reparations" that would have had a lasting impact on the community. Moreover, nothing she says make any sense, especially considering she is a seven generations removed from the realities of not only slavery itself also whatever oppression she imagines, especially considering she claims to have a business operating out of a PO box in Houston, what ever that might mean. Perhaps, that has more to do with her being left off the deal.

Report Add Reply
Hotboywhitt

((This is not California)) That's not going to happen in Texas! If you really think about it, some slaves were kidnapped and forced into it some already had debt and had to. Some did it so their family could have money. Slavery was due to many different reasons So not sure how you could justify that. Not sure why the US is accountable for it all when the US government did not get in a boat and go grab anyone when the whole world was doing it. What about the African slaves owned by black people. Is the justification that slavery existed here is the only reason I could imagine people have. So even if you were to give money to thie enslaved. What if they were a slave for 1 year or a few months and then became free when slavery ended. Do they really get the same as others that were born into it.

I'll tell it how it is ...the USA had no part of it you are better off suing the individuals family if they are still wealthy.

Report Add Reply
don76550

Sinclair, since you people are about 12% of the population, yet are responsible for over 50% of violent crime, then you should be forced to pay reparations to the other races for your habitual, culture driven, violent criminal behavior.

Report Add Reply
cjohn636

*by centuries

Report Add Reply
Wayne Jefferson

Reparations for slavery in Killeen.. ya gotta be kidding.. Maybe you should sue camela Harris first since her family were slave owners. I'd like the to think the slaves that came over by black slave owners were lucky. They nowlive in a nation that has opportunity to thrive and get Rich. If you hate American so much then pack your bags and go back to the motherland before the Chinese buy up Africa. You think those white people are racist just you wait to see how those Chinese hate. They want to change the entire landscape to their needs. No more lions and tigers and eventually blacks will be there slaves. So why you crying about reparations I'd be saving the motherland repeating history..

Report Add Reply
Somerandomperson

Nothing like trying to get money off the backs of those who were enslaved well over 152 years ago.

Report Add Reply

