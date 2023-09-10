Editor’s Note: This article contains graphic content.
Killeen resident Willie Nunn was one of those who answered a call for help from New York City after jet airplanes struck the World Trade Center, destroying the 110-story Twin Towers and killing more than 2,600 people.
Nunn was a captain with the Roosevelt Fire Department on Long Island, about 30 miles east of New York City, when he got a call on Sept. 11 from his chief to report to the station.
“We didn’t have cellphones, so he paged me and we met at a staging area,” said Nunn, who was off-duty at the time. “We rode down in our van. It was about 10 of us. It took about half an hour. It wasn’t far, but there was a lot of traffic getting there. Everybody in the way, trying to see what’s going on, instead of just going on.
“The first thing I saw was the (steel) beams and stuff were twisted like pretzels. We saw parts of planes. We were there to clean up around the area (and) try to get to any bodies or anything that was there. If you found a body part, they give you DNA bags and you had to put it in there, then the FBI or somebody would take it. If you found a body, same thing. You put it in a body bag and the FBI would come and get it and take it wherever they took it.
“If you found a part of a plane, you had to give it to the FBI. Anything you found, you had to hand over right away.”
Nunn, an Alabama native who moved to Long Island when he was nine years old to live with his mother, served 33 years as a firefighter in Roosevelt, including three years as chief. He moved to Killeen in 2018 after a trip here to visit family. He and wife, Antoinette, have been married 29 years and have four children, 22 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandkids.
He spent a total of two weeks helping the clean-up effort at Ground Zero, and says the experience is something he will never forget.
“It was devastating,” Nunn said. “I found an arm. People ask, ‘How did you feel?’ Well, how would you feel picking up a body part? You don’t know who it is – a brother firefighter or somebody who was in the building. All you did was hand over what you found.”
It was 8:46 a.m. EST when the first plane hit the North Tower, and 9:03 when the second plane struck. In less than two hours, both towers collapsed in massive clouds of dust and debris. At 9:37, a third plane crashed into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and at 10:03, a fourth airplane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania. Authorities say that flight was headed toward the U.S. Capitol building. The official overall death toll was set at 2,977.
Meanwhile, when he got back home, Nunn says he suffered some lasting psychological effects, including nightmares and sleepless nights. He took advantage of counseling that was offered but says the images he witnessed are something that will last a lifetime.
“The whole experience was like a dream,” he said. “Am I really here? Is this really happening? It was something you never forget. It was like you were in a movie or something.
“It was something I did because I wanted to. I did it because they were my brother firefighters, regardless of whether I was getting paid or just a volunteer. It wasn’t about the money; it was about helping our brothers out.
“That’s the way I looked at it. I did it to make a difference, not for the money or to get a trophy or whatever. Some people went for the wrong reasons (but) I did it to make a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.