Former NFL defensive lineman and Shoemaker High School graduate Roy Miller III is teaming up with organizations for Operation Feed Our Neighbors, a food giveaway scheduled for Saturday morning at Grace Christian Church in Killeen, 1401 E. Elms Road.
The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and is hosted by The Accumulative Advantage Foundation, the Roy Miller Family Foundation and the Killeen Food Care Center.
According to texashsfootball.com, Miller made a name for himself at Shoemaker on the football field and then went on to win a 2005 BCS National Championship with the University of Texas and earned Defensive Most Valuable Player honors. He went on to play nine NFL seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs.
Miller told the Herald this is his first time doing the giveaway as typically his organization hosts a youth football camp during this time of year. But due to the pandemic it was canceled.
“It wasn’t a good look to put the children in harm’s way with football,” Miller said.
The cancellation of the camp didn’t stop the former Longhorn from wanting to help out his community. He said with a Facebook thread he was able to connect with Food Care Center Director Raymond Cockrell to launch the start of organizing the event.
“Killeen has taken a blow because of the virus,” Miller said. “We wanted to do something, and thought food was the best thing.”
The group expects to feed 500 families on Saturday.
Anyone who wants to receive items must sign up at bit.ly/Killeenfoodgiveaway.
