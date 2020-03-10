Cowboys fall to RG III, Redskins

Washington Redskins corner back Josh Wilson forces a fumble from Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant in the second half Thursday at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington. The Redskins upset the Cowboys 38-28.

 Herald/TJ MAXWELL

Hangover Bar & Grill in Killeen is bringing in a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Friday.

Dez Bryant will make an appearance at the establishment, 104 W. Elms Road, Suite 200, Killeen.

He is scheduled to arrive some time between 5 and 9 p.m.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.