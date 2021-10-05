Among the 25 to 30 people who participated in a pro-choice march in Copperas Cove on Saturday was former Texas Senate hopeful Clayton Tucker of Lampasas.
According to a posting on the Women’s March website, marches had been planned for Saturday in every state.
Tucker said the march in Copperas Cove was listed on the Women’s March website prior to the event.
In Copperas Cove, the march was to protest Senate Bill 8, also known as the Heartbeat Act.
Signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott on May 19 and effective Sept. 1, the new Texas law prohibits abortions after six weeks — the time it normally takes to detect a fetal heartbeat — “unless there is a medical emergency as defined under Health and Safety Code Section 171.002(3),” according to the bill’s analysis.
“It’s an inhumane, outright ban regardless of the circumstance,” Tucker said. “And it happens before most women know they’re pregnant.”
Tucker said there were a lot of people passing in their vehicles that honked their horns in support.
One such lady even stopped and got out of her vehicle.
“She started breaking down in tears and saying, like, ‘Thank you. I thought I was the only one here,’” Tucker said. “It was a pretty moving moment. She was just really profusely thanking us just for standing up for her rights and everyone else’s rights.”
Tucker said he attended the march since he is the new chairman for the Lampasas County Democrats. He said he wanted to show his solidarity and support since part of Copperas Cove falls in Lampasas County.
Those in attendance marched from near the Copperas Cove City Park to the railroad tracks in downtown and back.
