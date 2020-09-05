Ivonne Peña, a former Killeen ISD student who rode the bus driven by William “Bill” Jones Jr., the bus driver found dead last week, had fond memories of him.
Peña, who is now 18 and a recent graduate of the district, rode Jones’ bus for seven years from pre-K to fifth grade when she was a student at Iduma Elementary School in Killeen.
One of her favorite memories happened on the last day of riding his bus in fifth grade in 2013.
Peña said at the end of every school year, Jones would purchase two gift cards to an area business and give them to one boy and one girl, students Peña said he called the “best bus rider.”
Jones chose her in fifth grade and put the gift inside an envelope with a note.
“He said ‘Thank you for being the best bus rider. Have a great time in sixth grade,’” Peña said of the note.
She said another fond memory she has of Jones was when it came to holidays.
“I remember on holidays, too, he would give out goody bags, so it always gave the kids something to look forward to,” Peña said. “And he would even be considerate of those with allergies, so he would give them alternative snacks.”
Peña said sometimes Jones would try to get in the spirit and dress up around the holidays.
Jones regularly showed that he cared about the students by greeting them by name when boarding the bus and telling them goodbye when getting off the bus, Peña said.
On Monday afternoon — the first day of school in Killeen — Jones was driving the school bus that police say failed to activate the flashing warning lights and equipment during a bus stop. During the stop, a student exiting the bus ran across the street and was hit by a passing Ford F-150 pickup truck. The middle school student was airlifted to a hospital, and was later listed in stable condition, police said.
Jones was issued a citation by police in the accident.
Killeen police “were able to determine that the equipment on the bus was operational and working properly,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Thursday.
Bell County deputies found the body of Jones at Cedar Gap Park at Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Harker Heights around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday night. He had been shot in the chest, officials said.
“It was way sad to hear, because up until earlier this week, he had also been the bus driver for my niece and nephew,” Peña said of learning of his death.
Peña added, “I’m sure he wasn’t just a positive influence to me, but probably to others as well.”
