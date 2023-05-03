Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting was one for the books, after Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson made a motion to punish himself and the council unanimously voted to follow through on it.

The reprimand was in response to Wilkerson’s decision to leave the council dais during the April 18 meeting and get into a confrontation with a resident who had just spoken before the council.

(2) comments

TimeToMove

COWARDS, ALL OF THEM!!

I DEMAND that a petition to remove Wilkerson from the City of Killeen Council be immediately started!

This person is a criminal and should not be allowed to remain in this seat of power.

Michael Fornino

Reichsfuhrer Segarra backing the deputy fuhrer Wilkerson is hardly shocking. Again, they refused to answer a motion of direction...three times. They still wanted so badly to write the narrative that I somehow was the aggressor, despite Wilkerson's undeniable...actions.

All I did was confirm the Fuhrer Debbie's (someone will have to explain the reference to her) claim that I was armed.

...and again, even though Deputy Fuhrer Wilkerson wad bent on escalation, it IS afterall, important that COUNCIL is safe, not the other way around.

