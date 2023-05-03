Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting was one for the books, after Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson made a motion to punish himself and the council unanimously voted to follow through on it.
The reprimand was in response to Wilkerson’s decision to leave the council dais during the April 18 meeting and get into a confrontation with a resident who had just spoken before the council.
The resident with whom Wilkerson got into the altercation, Michael Fornino, declared during citizen comments Tuesday that he planned to press charges against Wilkerson if the mayor pro tem did not resign from his post by the end of the meeting.
Fornino confirmed in an email Wednesday that he did file a report with the Killeen Police Department Tuesday night. He wants Wilkerson to face criminal charges after the mayor pro tem aggressively confronted him in the audience on April 18.
The altercation occurred after Fornino accused Wilkerson of being involved in the April 2, 2014, Fort Hood mass shooting, in which four soldiers died, including the shooter, and more than a dozen were wounded.
When Wilkerson asked Fornino how he was involved, Fornino said Wilkerson, who was the shooter’s company commander at the time, pushed the shooter “over the edge.”
That allegation apparently triggered Wilkerson, who then left the dais and confronted Fornino in the audience area.
On Wednesday, Fornino expressed extreme displeasure with the extent of the punishment for Wilkerson — which amounted to a scolding and stern warning from the mayor — laid out during Tuesday night’s council meeting.
“No citizen should be satisfied with the outcome. It’s all a sham,” Fornino said Wednesday. “That none of the council wanted to make a motion of direction and sat silent after 3 requests says it all. There is no accountability in Killeen. They demonstrated that so long as you are on the council or in leadership in this town you can quite literally get away with anything.”
In the email, Fornino said the same amount of leniency would not have been allowed if he or another citizen were the one who charged the dais.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King on Tuesday night scolded Wilkerson for his behavior at the April 18 meeting and asked for a motion of direction for punishment.
She said that Wilkerson violated the city council’s Standards of Conduct, Principle 8, and Section 1-80 of the Governing Standards and Expectations.
“If you ever demonstrate this type of behavior in future council meetings, I will remove you from the dais and you will not return for the remainder of the meeting,” Nash-King said.
When the mayor subsequently asked for a motion on the reprimand, no council members spoke up — until Wilkerson himself offered the motion.
Following that unusual move, the council voted 7-0 on a motion of direction to reprimand Wilkerson.
On Wednesday, the Herald sent questions to council members to get their thoughts on the matter of Wilkerson’s punishment. Council members were asked for their thoughts on how everything went Tuesday night in terms of Wilkerson’s punishment, why did the council remain silent on the issue after the mayor asked for a motion until Wilkerson made the motion himself, if they believe Wilkerson should have recused himself while the item was being discussed and voted on, if a member of the Killeen City Council has ever been punished in this way before and if any of the council members talked about the punishment before the meeting began.
Councilman Jose Segarra was the first to respond on the matter.
“Personally, I believe everything went smoothly,” Segarra said in an email. “While I can’t speak for the rest of the council, personally, I was simply waiting for someone to make the motion.”
When asked if the council talked about the punishment, Segarra said, “Not at all, nor did I hear any other council member speak of this before the meeting.”
In response to whether Wilkerson should have recused himself, Segarra said, “In my opinion, following established precedents and standard procedures, it would have been appropriate for him to recuse himself. However, it’s worth noting that in this particular instance, Mr. Wilkerson didn’t attempt to sway the outcome in his favor or speak against the mayor’s recommendation, so it may not have been strictly necessary for him to recuse himself.”
Councilman Riakos Adams said he believes “the reprimand was appropriate given the circumstances. If it would not prolong the issue, I believe the Council should have conducted an investigation per the Charter. It is important to take appropriate action to maintain integrity and trust. The reprimand may be the harshest thing we could have done.
“I can not speak on the thought processes of individual council members. The Council operates under the Charter, its Governing Standards, and its Rules of Procedure. There is no requirement for a member to present a motion, and it is OK for a member to remain silent until a motion is made. Not saying anything does not indicate agreement or disagreement with the proposed action,” Adams said in response to why the council was so quiet during the motion request.
Adams said the choice to recuse himself was solely up to Wilkerson.
Adams also stated that he was not part of “any discussion with other council members or staff prior to the meeting on how to handle this.”
Adams explained he was only aware the discussion was going to be on the agenda after reading a comment about it in the Killeen Daily Herald and then seeing it on the agenda. He said he also had a number of constituents call and express their concerns and what they thought should or should not happen.
Wilkerson also responded to questions about his punishment on Wednesday.
“I regret my actions. I apologized. I was reprimanded. Time to get back to work,” He said. “The mayor told me I would be getting reprimanded. That is fine with me. I’m not perfect. When I screw up, I own it.”
In response to why the council remained silent, Wilkerson said he wasn’t sure.
“Maybe it was just a case of each council member assuming another member would make the motion and second. It’s not the first time that’s happened,” he said.
When asked why he didn’t recuse himself, Wilkerson responded that it wouldn’t have altered the outcome.
“I am not aware of any rule that says I had to. Had I been told by the CA (city attorney), CM (city manager) or council that I shouldn’t have, I wouldn’t have. That didn’t occur,” he said.
When asked about her thoughts on how the meeting went, Nash-King said, “We the council must follow the Governing Standards and Expectations guidelines because it is imperative that we protect the integrity of our oath and the trust of the people we represent. We must always lead by example and we must hold each member of the council to the highest standards because our credibility depends on it.”
All of the council members who responded said they were not aware of any council member being punished like this before.
Wilkerson stated in his email, “If I’m the first, hopefully I am the last as well.”
Council members Jessica Gonzalez, Nina Cobb, Ramon Alvarez and Michael Boyd did not respond to the Herald’s questions by deadline.
