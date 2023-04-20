Michael Fornino, a frequent critic of the Killeen City Council, responded with a lengthy email to the Herald on Thursday in reaction to the confrontation with Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson that occurred during Tuesday’s meeting.
The confrontation poured out into the audience at City Hall Tuesday night after Fornino loudly accused Wilkerson of pushing a soldier who committed a mass shooting at Fort Hood in 2014 “over the edge.”
Fornino said he did not feel threatened when Wilkerson got up from the dais and approached him near the back of the audience while many looked on in astonishment at the odd move from Wilkerson.
“It’s not the first time he’s done it — second time, in fact. I’ve been up against worse than him. If there is a third time, and it goes sideways for him, I think his established pattern speaks to any justified action by me. Hopefully, we will never have to find out,” Fornino said in response to Herald questions.
Nor did Fornino apologize for bringing up the topic.
“I have nothing to apologize for. I didn’t take it lightly in bringing up the tragic event, but it being ‘taboo’ prevented the truth about Wilkerson to come out and be considered. Now it is. Also, his ‘apology’ on the dais is nullified after his comments to KDH,” Fornino said, referencing comments from Wilkerson that appeared in Thursday’s Herald. “Long on insults, very short on fact and context.”
Tuesday
During the citizens comment section of Tuesday’s meeting, Fornino, a Killeen resident, called members of the council “selfish” for enacting a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ordinance last fall.
After Wilkerson scolded Fornino for making accusations against the council and reminding him to stay on the agenda, Fornino responded by referencing Wilkerson’s “involvement in the Fort Hood shooting.”
What came after was a heated confrontation between Wilkerson and Fornino that spilled over into the audience with some wondering if the altercation would get physical or worse inside the council chambers.
Fornino was referring to the shooting that took place on Fort Hood on April 2, 2014.
A total of 16 soldiers were wounded and four others — including the shooter, Spc. Ivan Lopez — were killed.
Fornino said Wilkerson was in charge of the shooter’s unit and Wilkerson had somehow been involved in the shooting by “pushing him over the edge.”
In statements to the Herald Wednesday, Wilkerson said he was indeed Lopez’s company commander at the time of the shooting, but he pushed back at Fornino’s version of events by giving the Herald his account of what happened the day of the shooting, calling Fornino a coward and a liar.
“Wilkerson, as with several other members of council, when cornered and presented with anything that conflicts with their version of the “cool story” they want to tell and is uncomfortable or inconvenient to themselves — resort to long-winded homilies that amount to name calling and insults,” Fornino said. “He calls me, a prior Infantryman with a Combat Infantry Badge (CIB) — a ‘coward’ — but no mention of him running towards the gunfire or meeting the threat.”
Fornino also criticized Wilkerson’s military and council leadership.
“Yes, he served. No question. I applaud his efforts in climbing the ranks. Not any easy road or task for anyone. ... He had command and command responsibility. He failed to properly assess, be aware, or monitor an unstable soldier’s situation. True to his form then as now, he was above such things and such things are beneath him.”
Fornino goes on to describe issues he had with Wilkerson’s official statement about the shooting.
“He mentions ‘toxic leadership’ at Fort Bliss previously as a factor. He then goes on to describe issues with NCOs at the platoon level here at Fort Hood. Uh ... He was the Company Commander ... in command of platoons. Described the same thing, just changed the words around and pushed the fault at the platoon level — a weak attempt to distance himself from command responsibility.”
In Wilkerson’s statements to the Herald on Wednesday, Wilkerson said that he “hand carried his leave form to LTC Bell the day of the shooting because LTC Bell’s policy was that any actions that were requested within a week had to be walked through and explained to make subordinate commanders more proactive. Since this was a simple control number mistake on the previous leave form Lopez submitted, LTC Bell accepted it and the admin leave clerk came to retrieve the form while I was still standing at LTC Bell’s desk.”
Wilkerson’s statements match what was reported in the Army’s investigation of the 2014 shooting. Page nine of the report states that “the company commander hand-carried the leave form to the battalion commander, who signed it” on April 1. “The leave form did not have a control number, however, which led to rising tensions on” April 2 when the shooting occurred.
Fornino doubled down on his comments that Wilkerson is a failed leader.
“Now let’s connect that to my wider point about Wilkerson. Given his command and leadership failures, what does he bring to the council? Poor attendance at council and committee meetings. His personal concerns and commitments often take precedence over business. Facts: He sought the job. In his first term, I recall on several occasions him stating, at the dais — the job was ‘too much’ and he wouldn’t seek another term. Yet, he did,” Fornino said. “Look at the Killeen Police Blotter. Now look at what was at the top of the agenda for the last crime solutions committee ... runaway teenage girls. Mismatch much?”
Wilkerson is in charge of the Killeen Crime Solutions Committee.
“He advocates ‘mentorship’ but his base, aggressive, and potentially violent behavior is hardly the example to follow,” Fornino continued. “Wilkerson has been long on his concern for ‘de-escalation training.’ Ironic that the video PROOF shows all he did was seek to engage, escalate, and go kinetic.”
Citing that Wilkerson is a public figure, public comments and criticisms are to be expected, Fornino said.
“His previous career, actions, and ideas are absolutely open to public scrutiny, examination, and question — especially when contrasted to his current position. His poor judgement and incorrect assessments are hard-coded in his case. Not exactly a good man in a storm. He’s a walking disaster in a position of leadership — military or civilian.”
Fornino mentioned that this was the second time that Wilkerson has tried to confront Fornino during a council meeting.
“I had to leave a meeting early a few weeks ago after comment on disbanding his committee ... city (video) feed will show he jumped up and disappeared from the dais. He was coming at me at my vehicle and then had a moment of clarity and returned to the building,” Fornino said.
In a phone call to the Herald on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Fornino told Herald staff that if this happened a third time “It may not end peacefully.”
