Michael Fornino, a frequent critic of the Killeen City Council, responded with a lengthy email to the Herald on Thursday in reaction to the confrontation with Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson that occurred during Tuesday’s meeting. 

The confrontation poured out into the audience at City Hall Tuesday night after Fornino loudly accused Wilkerson of pushing a soldier who committed a mass shooting at Fort Hood in 2014 “over the edge.”

254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.