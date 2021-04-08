A 27-year-old female soldier from Fort Bliss who had been reported missing after not reporting for a morning formation has been found safe and unharmed, Fort Bliss officials said Wednesday evening.
"When one of our own is missing, we exhaust every resource to find them and appreciate support from local law enforcement," Fort Bliss officials said.
Oranda Herminette Perez Moctezuma had been reported missing, and the El Paso Police Department asked the public's help in locating her.
