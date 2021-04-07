A 27-year-old female soldier is missing from Fort Bliss, according to the El Paso Times and the El Paso Police Department.
Oranda Herminette Perez Moctezuma was last heard from Sunday and did not report for morning formation Tuesday, according to a news release.
Fort Bliss is under the command of III Corps, which is headquartered at Fort Hood.
Her vehicle, with her personal belongings inside, was found abandoned near the intersection of Mesa Street and Montana Avenue in El Paso, the release said.
Currently, police are saying there is no indication of foul play.
“While circumstances behind Moctezuma’s disappearance at this point are suspicious, there are no indications of foul play,” the release said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts or activities prior to her disappearance is asked to call the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit at 915-212-4040 or 911.
