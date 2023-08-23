Army officials this week confirmed there have been three suicides among soldiers at Fort Cavazos during the past two weeks.
The Herald reached out for information following several social media posts mentioning Fort Cavazos suicides in recent days and received an email response from Lt Col. Tania Donovan, the deputy public affairs officer for III Corps, the main headquarters unit at Fort Cavazos.
“This is a serious problem across the Army community, a nation-wide public health issue, and a problem here in our organization,” Donovan said in a statement. “Even one Soldier is far too many. We grieve the loss of these valued members of our team, and our hearts go out to the families and teammates of these service members affected by these tragedies.”
Fort Cavazos did not provide names or other information about the deaths, or which units the soldiers were attached to. Donovan did say the incidents are being investigated.
In a statement, Donovan addressed the seriousness of the problem and the tragedy of a life lost to suicide.
“The 1st Cavalry Division conducted a Call-to-Action day on August 16, 2023 to provide Soldiers and leaders at every level dedicated time to discuss mental health, suicide prevention, warning signs, intervention protocols, and ensure our teams have the resources, awareness, and skills needed to change these trends.”
Donovan went on to say that this event was aimed at reinforcement of what units do regularly as part of soldier in-processing and during routine unit foundational readiness days.
“These efforts are critical as we continue working toward necessary change. We are taking further concrete actions at Fort Cavazos and across the III Armored Corps to reduce suicide risks, including re-familiarizing all of our Soldiers, DA civilians, and families with the resources available to them during times of high stress,” Donovan said. “These resources include access to 24/7 Helplines, Behavioral Health care through embedded Behavioral Health teams, Military and Family Life Counselors, Chaplains, Military One Source non-medical counseling, and services in the Army’s Substance Abuse Program, Family Advocacy Program, and Department of Veterans Affairs mental health resources.”
Fort Cavazos, formerly known as Fort Hood, has not publicly stated how many local soldiers have died annually from suicide since 2016, when the Herald did a series of stories on the deaths. Fort Cavazas reported 13 suicide cases that year.
Since then, the Defense Department took over reporting and will only break down the number of suicides by branch of service and not by specific installation without a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.
The Herald on Wednesday submitted the FOIA request for the number of suicides on post this year and last year.
As of late Wednesday, the Army had not answered it.
(2) comments
As a 32 year vet, I feel that as long as the Army continues to glamorize and spotlight suicide, Soldiers will continue to seek attention and think suicide is their only option.
Today's military is in need of a massive overhaul.
...
May the recently dearly departed RIP.
...
May their loved ones and relatives mourn their passing and one day know peace, mercy, and grace.
