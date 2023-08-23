MILITARY

Army officials this week confirmed there have been three suicides among soldiers at Fort Cavazos during the past two weeks.

The Herald reached out for information following several social media posts mentioning Fort Cavazos suicides in recent days and received an email response from Lt Col. Tania Donovan, the deputy public affairs officer for III Corps, the main headquarters unit at Fort Cavazos.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

(2) comments

SGM(R) C

As a 32 year vet, I feel that as long as the Army continues to glamorize and spotlight suicide, Soldiers will continue to seek attention and think suicide is their only option.

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Today's military is in need of a massive overhaul.

...

May the recently dearly departed RIP.

...

May their loved ones and relatives mourn their passing and one day know peace, mercy, and grace.

