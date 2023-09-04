Falling ash and the smell of smoke was thick on the air in parts of Killeen Sunday evening when Fort Cavazos put out a post about a fire on the military installation.
“The Fort Cavazos Fire Department is monitoring a 300 acre fire in the permanently duded area of the Fort Cavazos range,” the post said.
(1) comment
Hmmm, just wondering if these WILD FIRES are attributable to the Fort's recent name change?
...
Recent events might be determined to be what some call KARMA.
