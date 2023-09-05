A wildfire at Fort Cavazos — which brought smoke to Killeen neighborhoods — has burned hundreds of acres and is more than 90% contained, according to Army officials on Tuesday.
“Fort Cavazos fire crews are continuing to monitor hot spots of the permanently duded area of the Fort Cavazos range.
The range fire, which began Saturday and produced a large volume of smoke that drifted over Killeen due to high winds, is 95% contained and has burnt approximately 500 acres, officials said Tuesday afternoon. “There are no structures or personnel in the area of the fire,” post officials said.
On Monday, officials said the fire was about 65% contained, but that crews would continue to conduct offensive measures throughout the day to contain the fire.
Residents of Killeen on Sunday night blew up social media with posts asking about falling ash and the smell of heavy smoke in their neighborhoods.
In a post from the Fort Cavazos Facebook page Sunday night officials said, “fire crews are monitoring the 300-acre fire overnight and will respond with aerial water drops at first light.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.