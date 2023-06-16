FORT CAVAZOS — Lendlease and Cavalry Family Housing hosted a ribbon-cutting Friday at the post’s new, planned neighborhood, Heritage Heights.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony offered the first family that will be moving into the neighborhood an opportunity to see the new house they will be living in.
“I’m ecstatic with how amazing it is!” Allison Boshaw, new owner of the house said at the ceremony.
Her husband, Grant Boshaw, added, “I don’t know if there’s any words that can truly describe how amazing this feeling is.”
The event included speeches from U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos commander Col. Chad R. Foster, the communities chief operating officer for Lendlease Phillip Carpenter, garrison chaplain Michael Hart, and 1st Lt. Mallory Mihelich.
The Heritage Heights neighborhood will include walking paths, community gardens and dog park according to a news release set out earlier this week.
The project had many elements that went into developing the homes and surrounding areas as well.
The project’s development plan by the Army and Lendlease group costs over $1 billion in total, with more construction planned for the future.
Each home will have three bedrooms, two bathrooms, open floor plans, modern finishes and gathering spaces for junior enlisted soldiers.
An additional 42 homes are expected to be completed by the end of the year, with nearly 580 new homes expected by the end of the project altogether.
“As the old saying goes, ‘Nothing worth having is ever easy’,” Foster said during his speech. “As we stand here preparing to move the Boshaw family into their new home, it’s clear that the time and effort was worth it.”
The ongoing project took notice of the nature that is surrounding the homes and how the weather could harm both the homes and trees during the process, so the team started on a tree pruning project, which allowed for them to save around 70% of the trees in the area along with causing no harm to the workers or damage to the property.
Renovations were also being done as part of the initiative, with over 1,300 renovations completed.
Some of these renovations include about 3,000 roofs being redone and 1,300 home interiors being revamped and modernized.
The ceremony ended with the singing of the Army song.
“It’s a day we’ve been waiting on for a couple years. We’re pleased we have the family moving in with us right away,” Carpenter said. “It’s a great day for Fort Cavazos.”
For more information on Lendlease and the new future plans, contact Staci Burton at 615-920-3822.
