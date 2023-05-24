Spc. Craig Chamberlain, an Army soldier last assigned to Fort Cavazos, is believed to have “willfully” left the Army, post officials said in a statement.
Chamberlain was reportedly last seen leaving his home on May 15.
“Based on information discovered over the last several days, we now assess that Spc. Craig Chamberlain has willfully absented himself from the Army,” Fort Cavazos officials said in the statement.
“Nevertheless, we continue to work with his unit, his family and friends in an extensive effort to locate him and ensure his safe return,” Fort Cavazos officials said in a statement this week.
In a message to media outlets across the state, Chamberlain’s parents urged anyone with information about their son’s abrupt disappearance to notify authorities.
“We ask that if anyone see something, hear something, know something, please bring it to the proper authorities or to us,” his mother, Virginia Chamberlain, said.
The soldier was last assigned to the 704th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 79th Ordnance Battalion, Fort Cavazos officials said in a news release last week.
For reasons unknown to post officials, Chamberlain reportedly did not go to Korea after being out-processed from his unit at Fort Cavazos.
Chamberlain, 23, is a white man with brown hair, hazel eyes, 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs 156 pounds. Reportedly, he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gym shorts, officials said.
According to Fort Cavazos’ top headquarters unit, III Armored Corps, Chamberlain has been placed in an “Absence Status Unknown” (AUN) status.
