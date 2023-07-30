Life was moving right along for Walter Flores. The sergeant first class with 17 years of service under his belt was under stabilization order to continue to be stationed at Fort Cavazos until 2025 to allow his son to graduate from the Early College High School on post.
It was February 2023, and he had just transferred units from the III Corps communications office to the operations office with 62nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 11th Signal Brigade.
Prior to his arrival at his new unit, Flores had spent the past two years attending regular medical appointments and weekly or biweekly visits off post to see a psychologist for anger management issues caused by two deployments to Afghanistan.
He planned to continue going to his regular appointments, both medical and mental health, he said. After 17 years of service, his body and mind were not in as pristine a condition as when he first began his career.
“These appointments weren’t new — these were pre-existing appointments that I’ve had no issues going to in the past,” Flores said. “Just regular, my back, my knee type of appointments.”
However, after checking in at his new unit, he ran into an issue with the female master sergeant acting as his section’s operations sergeant major.
“She is telling me that I need all of your appointment lists, which is a bit unorthodox because we’re both senior (noncommissioned officers), but hey, I guess I can see what she needs,” he said. “So I send her all the Fort Cavazos appointments lists — the name, the date, the location — but I redact everything else. I redact the name of the doctor, how long the appointment is going to take, what department it’s going to be, whether it’s urology, oncology.
“I just erase everything minus my name, the date, the time and the location of the appointment, and then I send her that information.”
That information, apparently, was not enough for the master sergeant. She sat him down and told him she required all information from him, to include doctor, department and purpose of the appointment.
“That’s when it begins. I tell her that you cannot have everything unredacted, because that is private and personal and a HIPAA violation,” Flores said. “I’m giving you everything that is necessary — name, date, location and time, that’s it.”
HIPAA stands for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, according to the Center for Disease Control, and is a federal law that required the creation of national standards to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without the patient’s consent or knowledge.
Instead of being satisfied with the required information, she officially counseled Flores, citing once again the he must give her his personal and private information.
On a counseling form, Department of the Army Form 4856, dated March 28, 2023, the master sergeant wrote that “effective immediately, this counseling is to inform you of your responsibility to provide me with authentic documentation of your appointments.”
She continued by stating that his medical and mental appointments interfered with the weekly work schedule and he was expected to schedule appointments when they would not impact the daily routines, leaving Fridays as the only day of the work week available.
She then required him to provide her “un-redacted” copies of the appointments, the only acceptable form of documentation to come from a provider and not originating from him, stating there was nothing confidential on the appointment slips or anything that violated HIPAA.
She also required he provide that documentation at least two weeks in advance, and warned in the counseling that continued “behavior of this kind may result in initiation of separation action to eliminate you from the Army.”
Flores said the master sergeant told him she’d spoken with the 11th Signal Brigade chief surgeon, who agreed with her that there were no HIPAA violations in requiring the personal information. And since the chief surgeon agreed, Flores would be required to give all information or not be allowed to attend the appointments.
Despite this, Flores spoke to his different doctors and with the ombudsman for Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center about the situation, all of whom told them that what she was requesting was, indeed, a violation of HIPAA.
Flores’ psychologist, Dr. Dave Stuhlman with Affiliated Counseling in Killeen, has been seeing him for almost two years and says it absolutely is a HIPAA violation to ask for the information.
“He can be a very angry young man, and he’s been working on his anger,” Stuhlman said. “He doesn’t express it at work — he feels it. But he’s always extremely respectful of command — yes ma’am, no ma’am, he does that. But inside, he just became embroiled with rage sometimes at some of the stupid crap that goes on. So he may go home and just kind of shut down because of the overstimulation of anger from work and he doesn’t want to take it out on his wife.
“He can be extremely controlling, but he’s been dealing with that NCO, and it’s a horrible violation of HIPAA wanting him to give unredacted information about his appointments.”
The psychologist added that the entire situation has been hampering his patient’s therapy.
“His unit can’t say he started the appointments after he got there. He acknowledges anger issues, but he doesn’t display that at work, at all,” Stuhlman said. “All the counselings and such at work are absolutely setting back his therapy. His primary issue was that he wanted to work on his anger issues, and I think I’ve helped him get some skills in order to alleviate that and question it, but this kind of behavior from the unit triggers that, it prompts it.”
Flores said all of his doctors implored him to go to the Fort Cavazos Inspector General and file a complaint, which he did. During that time, he was finally moved to a different office.
“IG sent me an email stating ‘We spoke with the leadership, they feel as if the issue has been addressed and resolved. We took a further look at the case. We do not see any violations of regulations or standards. We consider this matter closed,’” he said. “That’s Fort Cavazos IG for you, and that’s where everyone was telling me to go, including the ombudsman and all the civilian medical providers I talked to about this.”
Stuhlman added, “With the IG, you and I both know that that’s not true; it’s clearly a HIPAA violation.”
During all the back and forth, Flores found out he had testicular cancer.
“Come to find out, the cancer had consumed over 97% of my testicle,” he said. “If we trace back the lineage of the dates of the counselings — ‘you’re not going to this, you’re not going to this appointment, you’re not going to this appointment’ — there were actually some appointments that I missed simply because I didn’t want to ruffle any feathers.
While Flores said he made the majority of his appointments, there were some he didn’t go to and feels if he had gone, they may have discovered the cancer earlier. He is currently on convalescent leave after the testicle was removed.
“I have the documentation,” he said. “I even have an email and not a counseling, stating ‘you will not go to your appointment if you don’t give me an unredacted version.’
“Nobody spoke up.”
The cancer has since spread to other parts of his body and he begins chemotherapy treatments in August, he said. And despite the issues he was having with leadership, the medical care he has been receiving from Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center has been phenomenal.
“Medically speaking, Fort Cavazos has been amazing, by the way. I really need to mention that,” Flores said. “The medical staff … Holy hell, have they been nothing but good to me.”
Throughout his career, Flores spent a tour as a drill sergeant at Fort Gordon, Georgia, and served as an equal opportunity advisor. He said he felt the treatment he was receiving was worthy of an EO complaint, so he went to the 11th Signal Brigade EO representative and has texts from the representative assuring him that the brigade commander was tracking the situation.
The brigade held a change of command/change of responsibility for the command team July 20, and it is unclear whether the prior commander actually had knowledge of the situation, he said. Either way, no actions had been taken at the brigade level.
The Herald sent a request to Fort Cavazos with some questions about what Flores was going through on July 18. The new commander was apprised of the request the day he took command.
And he immediately initiated what is known as an Army Regulations 15-6 internal investigation into the possible HIPAA violations.
“We take all allegations of inappropriate behavior to include discrimination, harassment and bullying seriously and conduct thorough investigations into any allegations to ensure appropriate action is taken,” said Lt. Col. Tania Donovan, III Corps and Fort Cavazos spokeswoman. “These allegations are currently under investigation and are being conducted in accordance with Army Regulations 15-6, 385-10, and 600-8-4. As a matter of policy, we do not discuss the details of the administrative investigations of our soldiers.”
Flores was blown away on Tuesday when he found out about the investigation Tuesday morning and said he was surprised the new command had launched it so quickly after finding out about his situation.
“I got a call from a major saying, ‘Hey, I’m major so and so, and I got a call last night that I would be assigned as an IO (investigating officer) for a 15-6. I need to speak with you,’” he said. “I was like, wow, what is this about?
“He said, ‘Oh, this is something about HIPAA and a master sergeant.’ I was like, OK. Now that I’ve got some grounding, let’s discuss this.”
Later that day he was called in to do a sworn statement about the sequence of events and provide his documentation as evidence.
“If the sexes in this situation had been reversed and it had been a male asking a female for this information … I asked the IO what would have happened in that situation,” Flores said. “He said, ‘that’s a good question.’ He would be gone if it was the other way around.”
Flores says he understands it will take a while for the investigation to be completed, but in the end, he has no animosity toward the master sergeant.
“Honestly, the only thing that I want done is for her to listen. If not to me, then to somebody who outranks the both of us,” he said. “This isn’t a power trip, this is an opportunity for her to correct her way of thinking, which is all I ever wanted from the first email I sent. I don’t want her to get kicked out of the Army, I’m not going to try to be vengeful or vindictive. I’ve got cancer. I don’t have time for that kind of hate.”
Flores said he never really wanted his situation to go to such a public level and is sad that it took going public to get his situation resolved because no one would listen to him.
“As messed up as the situation I am in, in regards to my cancer, the former lack of medical treatment, I am actually going to say that I am glad that it is me going through this instead of anybody else, especially a private who may not know it’s OK to say no,” he said. “I feel like I have the knowledge, the fortitude to stand up.”
As a retired CSM and now a HR executive I'm applaud at the pervasiveness of Little Lord Fauntleroy behavior and sh*t-house lawyer level of knowledge in the military. So glad I'm out and I hope Flores has a full and fast recovery. Hood, a cultural train wreck.
Having spent my career in the medical field, I know how serious a HIPAA violation is, both with civil and criminal repercussions. Many outside of the health field do not. This master sergeant needs to learn about these repercussions the hard way.
Early on in my 35 year active duty career, my 1SG at my first unit I commanded as CO told me, "Always take time to listen to others, sir".
...
Very few people it seems, really listen to others, most are too busy barking, yapping, and kvetching to spend a few minutes hearing the other person's story.
...
This sad tale leads me to conclude, I sure as heck pray that if that moment comes, this behavior isn't indicative of how today's army fights.
...
May God watch over us all.
As an enlisted SM, the MSG is not entitled to receive the details unless the Commander sees fit. There are exemptions to medical privacy in DoD medical management regulations but it's up to the CO to determine if the MSG needs to know any details.
You would think NCOs this experienced would have exhausted their leadership over this issue prior to going to IG as that will be the first thing IG looks at before dismissing the case - which seems likely why it was.
It all represents the sad state of enlisted leadership not knowing how to solve problem.
That's horrible they doing him like that. His rank alone deserves more respect than that, not to mention all the service he has done for the military. This sounds a lot like when I was active here at Fort Cavasos (Hood). I was going through some serious medical issues and the Battalion Sargeant Major wanted my NCO's to get my personal medical information by going to the TMC and requesting them from my doctor about what was going on with me. When they realized they couldn't do that they decided to inform me that my rights to go to sick call was taken away and if I was sick I needed to make an appointment to be approved by them before I could go. My NCO's at this time didn't even help me. One day I told my NCO's I'm giving you guys the respect to know I'm using my open door policy to go talk to the Brigade Commander. My Master Sargeant already knew why, and he tried to talk me out of it. When he saw I didn't barge, he told me I would have to also stand before the Battalion Sargeant Major and also tell him...and I told him well so it be. The day that came I had all of them in that office to include my NCO'S and the Firat Sargeant..and he asked me why I need to go over him and I looked him in the eye and told him, you have been harassing me about my health. It's bad enough I'm sick and trying to deal with what's going on for you to cause more stress. Going to the Clinic and asking for my personal medical records in absurd, and then telling the 1st Sargeant I'm no longer able to go to sick call. I'm tired of it and it needs to stop. He left me alone after that day and asking me to not go over him. Like I wish I had NCO'S that would have protected me and sent me to IG.....Good for him to stick up for himself...and I pray for healing over him.
Typical pathetic maltreatment of another senior NCO and even weaker and more vapid comments by the doctors and others. I would be letting everyone know who exactly this fellow NCO is and dropping her into a sworn affidavit for a DoD IG complaint and another with my Congressional Representative. So glad I am retired and can hold my head high because I took care of my troops. All of them. Commissioned or Enlisted.
I've seen a thousand stories like this. 17 years of honorable service destroyed by some pompous little bureaucrat who thinks the rules don't apply to them.
It's cheaper to kick him out of the Army than to have to pay his retirement for the rest of his life. So they come up with some petty little reason to kick him out.
Don't turn you back on them Sergeant First Class because they'll be waiting for the next opportunity to twist that knife in your back just a little bit harder!
You are spot on!
