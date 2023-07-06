Having served in the position since May 27, 2021, Col. Chad Foster is set to hand over the duties of Fort Cavazos garrison commander to Col. Lakicia Stokes on Friday.

Stokes, a graduate of the Army War College, is the second woman to hold the garrison commander position at Fort Cavazos. The first was Col. Victoria M. Bruzese from 2004-2007, post officials said Thursday morning.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.