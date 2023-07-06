Having served in the position since May 27, 2021, Col. Chad Foster is set to hand over the duties of Fort Cavazos garrison commander to Col. Lakicia Stokes on Friday.
Stokes, a graduate of the Army War College, is the second woman to hold the garrison commander position at Fort Cavazos. The first was Col. Victoria M. Bruzese from 2004-2007, post officials said Thursday morning.
Stokes is no stranger to Fort Cavazos, having served as commander of 2-393rd Brigade Support Battalion on post from June 2019 to June 2021.
After her stint in command, Stokes took over as director of military science at Texas State University in San Marcos, overseeing its Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program. In July 2022, Stokes enrolled as a student at the Army’s War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
Two of the many roles of garrison commanders are resource management and budget management, according to the Association of the U.S. Army. The scope of work of a garrison commander is similar to that of a city manager.
Foster served at the Pentagon prior to coming to post, the Herald reported in 2021.
At the Pentagon, Foster served as the chief of staff for the Army’s new command assessment programs.
Following the change of command, Foster will assume duties as the III Corps chief of staff.
Friday’s ceremony is set to begin at 9 a.m. and will take place in the east atrium of the III Corps headquarters building.
Brenda Lee McCullough, director, IMCOM-Readiness U. S. Army Installation Management Command, will preside over the ceremony.
