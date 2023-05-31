More than 2,000 soldiers and members from 71 units representing over 60 medical specialties, as well as multi-national medical personnel, are set to participate in the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise hosted by Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center all next week — Monday through Friday — Fort Cavazos officials said this week.
“The purpose of the exercise is to train emergency medicine medical personnel in realistic combat casualty care in order to increase unit and individual combat readiness and joint interoperability,” post officials said in a news release.
The training includes Tri-Service Military Residency Program students and medical personnel from Army, Navy and Air Force medical teams, including active duty, National Guard and Reserves.
The exercise was also held last summer at Fort Cavazos.
Post officials told the Herald last year that the training puts doctors in situations they may not be comfortable with — such as dragging medical dummies through obstacle courses with full gear while simulating being shot at — normally the job of the enlisted medics.
Last year, Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Hogan, told the Herald that the training is invaluable.
“You never know when you’re going to be needed,” Hogan said last year. “When it’s thrown upon you, it really brings out your training and forces you to act in the moment to better the patient. We don’t know when, where, how, whether your in uniform or out of uniform.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.