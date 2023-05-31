Medical Training

Staff Sgt. Todd Marchese, right, and Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Hogan, both flight medics with the Louisiana Army National Guard, simulate working on a medical dummy during a Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise hosted by Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Cavazos in June 2022. The training is part of a week-long exercise for Tri-Service Military Residency Program students and medical personnel from Army, Navy and Air Force medical teams, including active duty, National Guard and Reserves to familiarize the different medical professions with what each job does in combat scenarios.

More than 2,000 soldiers and members from 71 units representing over 60 medical specialties, as well as multi-national medical personnel, are set to participate in the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise hosted by Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center all next week — Monday through Friday — Fort Cavazos officials said this week.

“The purpose of the exercise is to train emergency medicine medical personnel in realistic combat casualty care in order to increase unit and individual combat readiness and joint interoperability,” post officials said in a news release.

