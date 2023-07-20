Army officials say they are battling a wildfire at Fort Cavazos that has burned about 150 acres.
Fort Cavazos officials announced they were working to contain the wildfire about 8 p.m. Wednesday on the west training range, and thick smoke temporarily closed West Range Road between Elijah and Old Georgetown roads.
According to a social media post, officials reopened West Range Road about 11 p.m. Wednesday.
On Thursday afternoon, officials said the fire was mostly contained.
“The fire is 70% contained, however, we now have an entire fire break (bulldozer line) around the entire perimeter of the fire. Fire crews, along with helicopter water suppression efforts, are ongoing within the bulldozer perimeter,” according to Josh Gillis, Fort Cavazos deputy fire chief.
Officials said the fire started around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
“The fire is located in heavy brush within the live-fire training area on the west side of the installation,” Gillis said. The fire “started by small arms munitions with extremely dry conditions, coupled likely with a ricochet round creating an ignition of dry fuels.”
The fire started in a training area known as the House Creek Assault Course.
Helping Fort Cavazos battle the blaze are fire departments from Killeen, Copperas Cove and Gatesville. About 40 firefighters were taking part, officials said.
In addition, Gatesville Fire Department assisted Fort Cavazos firefighters with two brush trucks and one command vehicle, according to Gatesville Fire Department’s Facebook page. Units were on scene for about two hours before being released, the statement said.
West Range Road is open for thru traffic, but the fire chief is requesting vehicles to use alternate routes, if available.
