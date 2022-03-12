Fort Hood officials announced early Saturday morning that a soldier has died at the National Training Center in California. Spc. Joseph M. Meitl Jr., 23, a 1st Cavalry Division Trooper died during a training incident on Thursday, Fort Hood said in a news release.
Meitl joined the U.S. Army in May 2020. Following initial training, he was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
“Specialist Joseph Meitl Jr. was a valuable member of our Steel Dragon team. We are deeply saddened by the loss of an incredible Trooper and teammate,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Carpenter, the unit’s commander. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his spouse, family, and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of mourning and reflection.”
Meitl served as a cannon crewmember, Fort Hood officials said.
His awards include an Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon, the news release read.
The incident is under investigation.
