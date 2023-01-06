FORT HOOD — A 1st Cavalry Division brigade cased its unit colors Friday morning as it begins a nine-month deployment to Europe as part of an ongoing mission to reinforce NATO allies.

Approximately 4,000 troops from 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, will serve in Operation Atlantic Resolve. In his address to soldiers on Cooper Field Friday, 2nd Brigade commander Col. Christopher Kirkpatrick pledged to lead them and confirmed their preparedness for this mission.

