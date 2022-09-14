FORT HOOD — On the command of “Charge,” hundreds of family members stormed Cooper Field in front of the 1st Cavalry Division headquarters at Fort Hood to greet their loved ones.
One of multiple flights of soldiers from the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade returned Wednesday morning.
Children of some of the soldiers merely wanted the simple things in life.
“Snuggles and fishing — that’s all they want,” said Heather Schaefer, whose husband, Capt. Nicholas Schaefer, was on the flight home from Europe.
For Isaac Schaefer, the couple’s 6-year-old son, the return of his father from this deployment to Europe seems to resonate more than it had on previous deployments. Wednesday was the third time Isaac had seen his father return, according to his mother.
“The first couple, he kind of gets it, he misses his dad,” Schaefer said. “But this time, he’s very aware of it all.”
Another sign from one of the sons of Lt. Col. Brad DeLoach indicated he had not dunked an Oreo in 289 days and asked his dad if he brought the milk.
“We’ve been around this deployment game for a long time,” said Rebecca DeLoach, the officer’s wife. “His position has not impacted the way we’ve handled the deployment.”
DeLoach’s husband is commander of 2-227 General Support Aviation Battalion.
Personally, DeLoach said she has been more involved than previous deployments, however, being the family advisor for the battalions Soldier Family Readiness Group.
“We are here to support each other through the deployments,” DeLoach said. “We’ve had housing issues, family issues, sickness — anything that happens on a normal year ... We have the responsibility to take care of each other, and as the leader, it was just rallying the troops and finding leaders for each company to also help support their company families.”
One of the noncommissioned officer’s wives, Kylie McBride, said she was in communication with DeLoach on a nearly daily basis while her husband was deployed.
McBride’s sign for her husband read that he was now on diaper duty. The couple recently celebrated the birth of a child, who is now 4 months old.
“I’m just so thankful,” McBride said of seeing her husband return. “You know, my partner, my best friend’s back. And I get a nap. I no longer get to play mom and dad.”
Members of the nearly 2,000-soldier brigade began returning in early August, unit officials said prior to the ceremony.
The brigade was in Germany, Poland and other European countries as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a rotational deployment.
Wednesday’s flight carried 181 soldiers, including the brigade commander and two battalion commanders. As a symbol of the unit commanders being back in the states, prior to releasing the soldiers to the families, the unit leaders uncased the unit colors.
The final soldiers from the unit could return by the end of the month.
