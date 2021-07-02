FORT HOOD — As hundreds of people lined Interstate 14 and other main roads in Killeen to watch an early fireworks show Friday, hundreds more took up real estate on the playing field of Hood Stadium on Fort Hood.
One of the many people enjoying the celebration was Alex Pereira and his daughters, Taylor and Sophia.
Pereira and his family recently got to Fort Hood from Hawaii.
“It definitely feels good to be here. It feels like things are back to normal,” Pereira said as they stood in line to get a balloon animal made. “Missing the Fourth of July festivities last year, this is definitely making up for it.”
Bands, comedians and Miss America 2020 entertained the crowd as part of a domestic USO tour.
Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, from Virginia, said that it was one of her desires to do a USO tour. She was crowned Miss America in December 2019, one of only a few to reign two years in a row.
“I walked off the stage when I got this crown put on my head in December 2019, and I’m pretty sure the first thing I said was that I wanted to go on the USO tour,” Schrier said. “And some stuff started heating up in the Middle East, and then COVID happened, so it made it kind of impossible in that first year that I spent as Miss America to do something like this.”
Fort Hood’s annual Independence Day celebration happened a couple of days earlier than normal, but organizers had the soldiers and family members in mind when they made that decision.
“The commander here at Fort Hood made the decision, ‘Let’s marry up the fireworks event that we normally do with the big concert of the USO, do it on Friday night and give our soldiers and families a chance to get out to other big cities in Texas to celebrate the long weekend,’” said Col. Myles Caggins, director of public affairs for Fort Hood.
One of the guests of honor on the USO tour was Air Force Gen. John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
He took one look at the crowd of hundreds on the field and said, “That’s huge. This place is pretty remarkable. This is why we’re at Fort Hood right here — family, soldiers, everybody out here. This is exactly what we want.”
Caggins had similar comments prior to Hyten’s speaking.
“This means everything to Fort Hood and our community to have the Independence Day celebration back in-person, outdoors, out of the cars, in the Fort Hood Stadium for nothing but a good time on a Friday night,” Caggins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.