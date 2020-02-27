Fort Hood officials plan major road closures during a special event March 3-4.
In support of the Army Basic Training Experience taking place on Sadowski Parade Field, March 3-4, Tank Destroyer Boulevard, between T.J. Mills Boulevard and 58th Street, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., officials said.
In support of the same event, the Bell County Sheriff’s Office will close the right lane and shoulder of Business Highway 190 West at T.J. Mills Boulevard, from 9-11 a.m. in order for the student buses to have an easier access to the event.
