Sixty days after the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee released its findings of Fort Hood’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program, the post commander said progress is being made.
Then-Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy commissioned the review committee in the wake of the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen and a wave of allegations that sexual harassment runs rampant and is underreported across post.
Of the 70 recommendations made by the committee, the installation is nearing completion of 15 of them, Lt. Gen. Pat White, commander of III Corps and Fort Hood, said in a letter to soldiers and families on Thursday.
Among the recommendations completed, the post has revised its III Corps Missing Soldier Reporting Checklist, instructed command teams to conduct routine barracks checks to identify and report maintenance and safety concerns, engaging monthly with local law enforcement and civic leaders to provide timely and accurate information about Fort Hood events and reviewing local businesses that do not meet the safety and health standards.
After the review of businesses, Fort Hood has made Club Krush in Harker Heights and MJ’s Sports Bar and Grill in Killeen off limits for soldiers and families.
Fort Hood has also initiated action on 27 other recommendations from the review committee.
White’s full letter can be found on the III Corps and Fort Hood Facebook page.
The full report is available to the public at army.mil/e2/downloads/rv7/forthoodreview/2020-12-03_FHIRC_report_redacted.pdf. It was lightly redacted, with the redactions primarily of personally identifiable information and disposition of soldiers at the battalion level and below, a standard policy of the Department of Defense when it comes to discipline of junior enlisted soldiers and officers below the regiment or brigade level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.