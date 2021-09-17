The Warrior Way Commissary at Fort Hood will temporarily close Monday for “repairs and pest mitigation,” officials said in a news release.
The U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood commander directed the closure to ensure the continued health and safety of commissary patrons, contractors and employees while work is being completed.
“Our directorate of public works team is working hand-in-hand with Defense Commissary Agency officials to complete these repairs as quickly and safely as possible,” Col. Chad Foster, USAG Fort Hood commander said.
Repairs are expected to take four to six weeks. In the meantime, the Clear Creek Commissary will remain open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays along with its normal hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays while repairs are being completed.
Updates will be provided as information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.