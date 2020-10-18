In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, more than a dozen people — many clad in pink — turned out Friday for a walk at the Warrior Way Commissary at Fort Hood.
The walk was organized by commissary employee Johnnie Mae Berry.
Berry said two different groups walked around the commissary property, a distance that she said totaled around 1 mile.
Inside the commissary, walkers received water bottles and little bags of goodies.
