Smoke may be seen rising from Fort Hood today, as the post is conducting a controlled burn that is scheduled to begin after 11 a.m.
The burn will take place in Training Area 41, on the west side of the Installation between West Range, Elijah and Turkey Run Roads.
The US Fish and Wildlife Service from Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, in conjunction with the DPW Natural and Cultural Resources Management Branch, will conduct the burn.
Forecast winds are out of the south and blowing north, a DPW supervisor said via email Tuesday.
