With projected winds blowing out of the north-northwest and shifting to be out of the north-northeast, residents of Killeen, Copperas Cove and Kempner may see and smell smoke from a scheduled prescribed burn at Fort Hood today.
The post is planning on a burn of Training Areas 46, 47 and 48, which are on the west part of the post.
The training areas are north of Interstate 14 and Highway 9 between Old Georgetown Road and Farm-to-Market 116 and south of Elijah Road, said Virginia Sanders, supervisor of the endangered species management team at Fort Hood.
The burn should begin after 11 a.m.
