Fort Hood soldiers and leaders have been conducting an installation-wide training “stand up” this week called “Operation Phantom Action.”
Phantom Action was introduced by Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV during his ceremony to assume duties as the deputy commander for operations on Sept. 2.
Richardson said all training came off the calendar for all units this week in order to make the Phantom Action possible. The goal of the operation is to build cohesiveness by improving trust within each unit.
There are three things the units focused on this week, Richardson said in a video posted Wednesday on the III Corps and Fort Hood Facebook page.
“First, getting to know your soldiers; second, leaders taking action and third, leaders holding each other accountable,” he said.
Command Sgt. Maj. Cliff Burgoyne, III Corps and Fort Hood command sergeant major, expanded on the three points of emphasis in another video on the Facebook page. Holding each other accountable and being a “self-policing” organization is what makes the Army great, he said.
“Our officers and NCOs have to police each other up and the soldiers at their core have to police each other up,” Burgoyne said. “Because, that’s what we’re all about in the Army is we’re a self-policing organization; that’s one of the things that makes us so great.”
Fort Hood is under increased scrutiny this year following the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who was reportedly killed by a fellow soldier in a Fort Hood arms room in April.
Her disappearance and death, along with more than two dozen other deaths of Fort Hood soldiers this year, have launched multiple investigations by the Army and Congress.
