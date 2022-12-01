A train hauling Army battle tanks ripped through a building at Fort Hood this week.
Fort Hood officials confirmed Thursday that a train accident occurred Wednesday afternoon.
“I can confirm that Building 89260, a Fort Hood railroad maintenance building, was damaged when it was struck by a U.S. Army railroad engine at approximately 5:11 p.m. Nov. 30 here. No injuries were reported and the accident is under investigation,” said Tom Rheinlander, Fort Hood Public Affairs director.
The train was a 44-rail car train with two M1A1 Abrams tanks per rail car, according to Fort Hood.
Rheinlander said the accident does not affect Fort Hood’s ability to conduct rail operations and send equipment across the country.
Photos of the accident appeared on the “U.S. Army W.T.F.! moments” page on Facebook. The page has over one million followers.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the post had more than 3,500 reactions, more than 720 comments and more than 590 shares.
