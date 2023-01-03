Update, 5:30 p.m.: Fort Hood officials said they are cancelling the prescribed burn planned for Wednesday due to the increased forecasted wind speeds.
top story
Fort Hood cancels controlled burns this week
Locations
Thaddeus Imerman
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- 5 businesses burglarized Tuesday; KPD looking for suspects
- Master gunner: Fort Hood soldier becomes 1st woman in regular Army to graduate complex weapons course
- Police: Woman hit by vehicle in gas station parking lot
- New retail center coming to north Killeen
- Here’s a look at New Year’s Eve celebrations planned in the Killeen area
- Suspected fentanyl drug dealer arrested after Killeen officer smells marijuana
- City offices closed Monday; trash schedule modified
- Police: Killeen man shoots, seriously wounds two women
- New Killeen apartment complex to open next year
- Live music and more happening this weekend in Killeen-Fort Hood area
Images
Commented
- Killeen mayor wants council to consider renaming Fort Hood Street (9)
- Commissioners plan meeting to discuss lawsuit against Killeen over Proposition A (9)
- Killeen council votes to amend marijuana decriminalization ordinance (6)
- Voters in five Texas cities approved decriminalizing marijuana. Now city officials are standing in the way. (5)
- Fort Hood begins process of changing names of buildings with ‘Hood’ in them (5)
- Ground Game, Prop A supporters submit signatures for referendum (4)
- Temple reader says Abbott's actions against migrants go against Bible (4)
- Restrictions at Killeen City Hall effectively curb press freedoms (4)
- Voters ‘will not be silenced,’ says activist for marijuana law in Heights (4)
- DA: Lawsuit necessary to settle debate over Killeen’s marijuana decriminalization (4)
- Slight chance of snow in the forecast for Killeen-Fort Hood area Friday (3)
- Kempner reader addresses issue of United Methodist Church split (3)
- Killeen reader describes how law, rights can sometimes be at odds (3)
- 18-year-old dies by gunfire; Killeen’s 21st homicide of 2022 (3)
- ‘Fore’: Killeen city golf course sign takes a big hit (3)
- City Council rezones north Killeen properties for Habitat program for homeless (3)
- Marijuana to return to Harker Heights ballot in May (3)
- New county commissioner-elect excited to get to work (3)
- Killeen reader upset by change in schedule for city's Christmas parade (3)
- KISD board hears from public about firing of sign language interpreters (3)
- Killeen ISD confirms 4 sign language interpreters rehired Tuesday (2)
- City will owe Killeen police chief more than $43,000 at retirement, spokeswoman says (2)
- Killeen council, staff members still debating garage standards (2)
- Killeen reader offers opinions on city's police force, downtown area (2)
- Heights reader critical of efforts by Ground Game to push pot initiative (2)
- Kimble announces retirement after more than 5 years as Killeen police chief (2)
- KPD 0 for 15 on robbery arrests in November (2)
- Suspect circled woman before fatal Killeen hit and run, witnesses recounted (2)
- KPD 'swears in' 11-year-old cancer patient as honorary police officer (2)
- After Uvalde shooting, Texas senators recommend better mental health care and school security (2)
- Gas prices continue to fall, under $2.40 in some locations (2)
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game (2)
- Kempner reader says Musk may be genius, but lacks people skills (2)
- Belton reader says U.S. occupation of Iraq bred instability, indignation (2)
- Killeen officials raise speed limit on Rosewood Drive (2)
- Killeen govt. to pay for I-14 damaged bridge repair (2)
- Nazel Soileau Herbert (2)
- Bell County commissioners agree to file lawsuit against Killeen over decriminalization ordinance (2)
- OPINION: Rising crime makes choice of next KPD chief a pivotal move (2)
- 47-year-old woman shot dead in Killeen (2)
- Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home (2)
- Killeen women arraigned assault, burglary after video posted to Facebook (2)
- 39-year-old killed in Fort Hood Street hit and run (2)
- CCISD: Water leak damages parts of Cove elementary school; restoration underway (1)
- Reader agrees with columnist that colleges are indoctrination centers (1)
- Killeen woman sentenced to decades in prison for 2020 murder of Army vet (1)
- Heights football tops list of KDH most read sports stories in 2022 (1)
- Clint Demetri Jones (1)
- Killeen’s Hallmark Restaurant reopens (1)
- CTC graduates celebrate at fall commencement ceremony (1)
- Reader expresses concerns about challenges to Medicare's future (1)
- Overnight lows to drop into teens through Christmas (1)
- 300 more acres: Killeen Business Park may expand, but would cost city $30M investment (1)
- After 6-month closure, Killeen’s Hallmark Restaurant reopens (1)
- Pageantry evoking Churchill greets Zelenskyy in Washington (1)
- Man held at gunpoint with child in backseat (1)
- With marijuana law approved, Ground Game stands down in Killeen, keeps pushing in Heights (1)
- Update: Killeen boil-water notice has been lifted (1)
- Controlled burns scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday on Fort Hood (1)
- Killeen officials: Manpower, other resources inadequate for opening warming centers (1)
- Council members agree to spend more than $800,000 on Rancier design (1)
- ‘Atmospheric river’ dumps heavy rain, snow across Calif. (1)
- All Aboard: Tesla busing Killeen-area workers to Austin factory daily (1)
- Oncor reporting more than 1,000 customers without power in Harker Heights area (1)
- KISD board to vote on uncertified teacher waiver expansion Tuesday (1)
- Temple-Killeen housing sales fall 26% (1)
- Police: Killeen man shoots, seriously wounds two women (1)
- KPD: Killeen woman beat mother during child custody exchange (1)
- Killeen City Hall selling Frito pies on Friday. Here’s why: (1)
- Congressman: Pay raise for Fort Hood troops is a start, ‘but more needs to be done’ (1)
- BACKING BOBBITT: Parents, former players voice support for suspended Heights coach (1)
- Trump's returns shed light on tax offsets, foreign accounts (1)
- Killeen ISD population growth cooling off (1)
- Rising oil prices force gas costs to jump in Killeen, Central Texas (1)
- Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor (1)
- Police: Woman hit by vehicle in gas station parking lot (1)
- Residents asked to provide feedback on city’s emergency operations plan through Dec. 22 (1)
- Heights reader questions wisdom of legalizing marijuana use in area (1)
- Killeen woman uses drumbeats to produce energy healing (1)
- Thefts and assaults reported in Killeen (1)
- Bell battle: County planning lawsuit against Killeen over decriminalization ordinance (1)
- Major accident reported on Clear Creek Road (1)
- FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCORES (1)
- Reader says U.S. should take new approach to hostage-taking nations (1)
- OPINION: Opening of 24-hour warming center in Killeen a good first step (1)
- CTC recognizes nursing graduates in pinning ceremony (1)
- Do you think the Killeen City Council should rename Fort Hood Street, as Fort Hood is being renamed Fort Cavazos next year? (1)
- Cedar fever season in Texas (1)
- New retail center coming to north Killeen (1)
- Gunfire in Killeen leads to indictments of 4 local men (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.