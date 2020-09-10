Fort Hood is hosting a variety of activities this week: everything from a Paint and Sip event to honor Sept. 11; a number of golfing events for players of all skill levels; a virtual triathlon; and the annual Hood Howdy. There’s plenty of community-centered events, live music, and more happening in the Fort Hood area,too. Details included in the listing.
Local Events
Fort Hood’s 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment is hosting a 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive at 8 a.m. Sept. 11 at Robertson Blood Center 2250 W 761st Tank Battalion Ave, Fort Hood. The purpose of the event is to give back to “our community and help save lives to mitigate the current blood shortage throughout our country,” organizers said.
Apache Arts and Crafts and BOSS is hosting a Remembering 9/11 Paint and Sip event at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at Samuel Adams Brewhouse, 5782 24th St., Fort Hood. This event is open to all single soldiers and will have door prizes, music, and games. Registration is $15 per person and can be completed at BOSS Headquarters, Building 9212, 20th St. and Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood.
The second annual Mother Clucking Camp Caylor Grape Mixer will be from 6 p.m. to midnight Sept. 12 at 146 County Road 4814, Copperas Cove. There will be live music, wine tasting, outdoor games, food trucks, and more available. Entry is $5 per person, $20 for a wine tasting experience, or $50 to reserve a table for six with entry included. Go to www.campcaylor.simpletix.com to purchase in advance.
The fourth annual Teen Suicide Awareness and Prevention Candlelight Walk will be from 8 to 10 p.m. Sept. 12 at South Park, 2602 Dennis St., Copperas Cove. There will be guest speakers, refreshments, and a butterfly tree to share memories of lost loved ones at this event.
The Courses of Clear Creek Club Championship will begin at 8 a.m. Sept. 12 and 13. Onsite registration will be from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. and is $125 per person, which includes all fees and lunch. The course also hosts a Get Golf Ready series of lessons at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday from Sept. 15- Oct. 13. Cost is $75 per person and lessons are open to all. The Phantom Warrior Four-Person Golf Scramble will begin at 9 a.m. with onsite registration at 8 a.m. Sept. 18. Cost is $35 per person with a $5 optional mulligan.For more information on any of these events, go to www.hood.armymwr.com or call 254-287-4130. The course is at 52381 Battalion Ave., Fort Hood.
AdventHealth Central Texas, 2201 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, will host a blood drive for Carter BloodCare from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 16. Donations will be collected in two Carter BloodCare buses located in front of the hospital.To register in advance, visitww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/106516. More information on donor guidelines and requirements can be found at www.carterbloodcare.org/fda-releases-new-donor-guidelines/. For additional questions, call 254-519-8202.
The Fort Hood Sprint Triathlon Virtual Race will be from Sept. 16-30. The race will consist of a 500-meter swim or 1,500-meter row, 15-mile bike ride, and a 3.1-mile run. The events can be completed on the same day or on different days in the allowed timeframe. Participants will submit visual proof of the distance and time completed for each event. Registration is $25 for DoD and $30 for non-DoD participants. This event is open to all and includes a t-shirt and medal. Go to www.hood.armymwr.com for more information.
The annual Hood Howdy event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at Club Hood, Building 5764, 24th St. and Tank Destroyer Blvd. This event is free and open to the public and will include over 70 business vendors, an educational and informational fair, and giveaways. To request a display table for businesses, call 254-532-5481, or call 254-287-0014 for non-profit organizations.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Britton Pyeatt from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 11, Martian Folk from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 12, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 13. Fire Street also hosts a music trivia night every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams can range from one to five people and it is free to participate.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by The Jason Custer Band from 9 p.m. to midnight Sept. 11 and The Towne Adams Band from 9 p.m. to midnight Sept. 12. Tickets for each night range from $14 to $42 depending on table location and can be purchased in advance at www.eventbrite.com.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting free live music by Martian Folk at 7 p.m. Sept. 11. The brewery is also hosting 80s and 90s Name That Tune Bingo at 7 p.m. Sept. 12.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting a “Dazed and Confused” Outdoor Movie Night from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 11 on the lawn. Barrow will also host free live music by Creekside Republic from 8 to 10 p.m. Sept. 12.
The Hancock Springs Free Flow Pool, U.S. 281 South in Lampasas, is open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The pool is operating at 75% capacity and is first-come, first-served. Admission is $2.50 for adults and $3.50 for children.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Visit the group’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/klnrunning/, to find out where it is meeting this week. Masks are not required but start times will stagger to create more space between runners.
Family Fun
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, shows double features every week. Admission is $10 per car. This week’s double feature, showing nightly until Sept. 17, will be “The New Mutants” at 8 p.m. and “Black Panther” at 9:45 p.m. Visitors must observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask when outside of their car.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.The library is hosting its September Virtual Children’s Programs on a weekly basis; visit the Facebook page for a full schedule of events. Normal business hours have resumed and are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. Join the Virtual Summer Reading Club for adults, children, and teens, which has been extended until Oct. 31. Download the Reader Zone app and enter code “2e560” to register and track your reading. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup. The Main Library is closed to in-person visitors until further notice.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Tiny Tails to You Petting Zoo hosts a free Virtual “Hoppy” Hour Animal Program every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 a.m. on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TinyTailsToYou/, and Instagram, @TinyTailsToYou.
The family-friendly Living Room Dance Party, hosted by Austin-based DJ Mel, is from 6 to 10 p.m. every Saturday at www.dostuffathome.com. Tune into the livestream for four hours of nonstop music and get your household moving to the beat.
Farmers Markets
The Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday in the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Gray Street and Eighth Street. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
Temple Parks and Recreation is hosting a local Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday through September at West Temple Park, 121 S. Montpark Road. Interested vendors should contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718. Social distancing and bringing your own masks are encouraged.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Oct. 31 at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. There will be a variety of handcrafted items, local food products, and more. Face masks are required and social distancing should be maintained when possible.
The Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday until Nov. 12 at the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Contact Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov for more information on how to become a vendor.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts a Makers and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local crafters, growers, and farmers at this event.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is now open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for kids 12 and under. Masks are required and some hands-on exhibits will be disabled.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids aged 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Groups with more than 10 people should call ahead at 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
