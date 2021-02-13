Fort Hood officials announced the closure of several facilities Sunday due to winter weather and the safety of employees.
Ahead of a weather front heading toward the installation, the Clear Creek Commissary plans to close early this evening at 6 p.m.
On Sunday, the Clear Creek (Main) Exchange, Clear Creek Commissary and Warrior Way Commissary (normally closed every Sunday) will be closed.
The Exchange announced that due to the approaching inclement weather, all Fort Hood Exchange facilities will be closed Sunday, with the exception of III Corps Express.
“Pay at the Pump” will still be available at the 37th Street Express, Warrior Way Express, and Kouma Express.
All in-person church services have been canceled. For more information, visit the Fort Hood Chaplains Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FortHoodChaplain.
