Fort Hood Family Housing is a finalist for the National Apartment Association’s Military Community of the Year award, according to a spokesperson for Lendlease.
Lendlease owns and operates housing on several Army installations, including Fort Hood.
Fort Hood Family Housing and Tierra Vista Communities in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and San Pedro, California, were selected as finalists for the award.
Evaluation is based on a number of factors, including service to residents, impact on the local community, unique resident retention strategies and financial performance, the release said.
“At Lendlease, it’s our mission to provide homes where our military service members and their families can live, work and thrive. From the homes themselves, to our community amenities and resident engagement, we pride ourselves on fully meeting the unique needs of today’s military families,” said Lendlease Communities Managing Director Carolyn Tregarthen. “I am incredibly proud of the Fort Hood Family Housing and Tierra Vista Communities teams for their commitment to our residents; it is an honor to be recognized by NAA for our efforts.”
Along with community leadership organizing virtual and social-distanced events during the coronavirus pandemic, there was an 11-member Resident Advisory Board at Fort Hood Family Housing.
The board was designed to positively affect quality of life for families living in on-post housing at Fort Hood, the release said.
The winner of the award will be announced on June 16.
Eleven Fort Hood Family Housing neighborhoods were also named 2020 SatisFacts Insite survey score award winners, the Lendlease spokesperson said.
