Fort Hood officials on Saturday said they are continuing to monitor the Crittenberg Complex fire that has scorched more than 33,000 acres on post. As of the last update, the fire was 95% contained.
Multiple fires began over a week ago and merged into the large Crittenberg Complex fire last Sunday.
“Since the beginning of the fire response, air crews have conducted more than 257 air drops. Hot spots do remain on the range and fire crews will continue to monitor and respond them,” Fort Hood officials said in a release Friday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.