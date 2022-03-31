Fort Hood’s Crittenberg Complex fire remains at 80% containment, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, which last updated Wednesday afternoon. Late Wednesday, Fort Hood announced that it had reopened East and West Range Roads.
Though hot spots remained on the range, smoke conditions improved enough to the point of reopening the roads.
The wildfire, which began last week at a Fort Hood firing range and spiraled out of control on Sunday, had burned 33,175 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.
