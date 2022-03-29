Fort Hood, federal, state and local emergency officials continued firefighting efforts Tuesday on the Fort Hood range conducting an additional 25 water airdrops along with cutting more fire breaks and conducting back burn operations.
Despite increased wind conditions, these operations have effectively held the fire to its current 33,175 acres burned. The on-post fire is 55% contained. The off-post Flat fire is 50% contained.
Winds overnight are forecast to be upwards of around 40 mph as rain is expected to push through ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service.
The Crittenburg Complex fire, as it is called by the Texas A&M Forest Service, consists of three wildfires that have burned grass, brush and cedar, according to the forest service.
Firefighting capabilities include airdrops by military aircraft along with Texas A&M Forest Service bulldozers and personnel as well as numerous firefighting organizations from surrounding counties and municipalities conducting offensive and defensive operations to suppress and contain the fires.
East and West Range Roads remain closed with only military and emergency services vehicles allowed access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.