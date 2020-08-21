The fires that were burning at Army training ranges on Fort Hood are now completely out.
Fort Hood officials said Friday morning that the fires were completely extinguished but could not provide a total acreage that burned over the last three days.
On Thursday, around 4,000 acres had burned, according to Fort Hood officials.
