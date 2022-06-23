The summer solstice came and went earlier this week, and with it, brought the official start of the season. Because of this, the Central Texas area is now in full summer fun mode with events to kick-off Fourth of July celebrations early, like the Fort Hood Freedom Fest and Belton Downtown Street Party. There’s also the BOSS Summer Cookout, Kempner Fest, Hot Summer Sounds Concert Series, and more this weekend.
Local Events
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting its Summer Cookout event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24 at BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. There will be food, games, music, and more at this free event open to single or unaccompanied soldiers. Call 254-287-6116 for more information.
The Fort Hood Freedom Fest will be from 4 to 10 p.m. June 24 at Hood Stadium, 50029 Hood Stadium Road, Fort Hood. There will be a performance by X Ambassadors with special guest Cassadee Pope, food trucks, activities, a DJ, fireworks, and more available. This event is free and open to the public but a visitor’s access pass from the Visitor’s Center is required for military non-affiliates. Go to https://bit.ly/3QFGFmj for a schedule of events and more information.
The Yard Food Truck Plaza, 212 S. Main St. in Temple, will recognize National Food Truck Day with a celebration from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 24. In addition to the regular variety of food trucks available, there will also be live music, yard games and more. Go to https://www.theyardtemple.com/about for more information.
The Downtown Belton Street Party will be from 5 to 11 p.m. June 25 in the downtown Belton area. There will be live music, food trucks, craft beer and wine, activities, games, and more at this free, family-friendly event.
The third annual Kempner Fest will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 25 at Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park, 12641 Highway 190, Kempner. There will be live music at 9:30 a.m., and Battle of the Bands at 10:30 a.m., in addition to food trucks, bounce houses, a car show, obstacle courses, axe throwing, and more. Call 512-932-2180 or email citysecretary@kempnertx.gov for more information.
The Academie Musique of Central Texas will host its production of “Beauty and the Best Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. June 24, and 2 and 7 p.m. June 25 at the Cultural Activities Center 3011 N. Third St., Temple. Tickets range from $10 to $15. Go to https://bit.ly/3y8jUPF to purchase in advance.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen, is hosting comedian Kerwin Claiborne at 8 p.m. June 24 and 25. Tickets start at $15 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
The Black Men’s Empowerment Conference, hosted by Black Men of Power, will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 25 at 329 E. Avenue D and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26 at 4200 W. Stan Schlueter Loop. Tickets are $25 for a single day or $40 for two days. There will be guest speakers, brunch, networking, and more at this event. Go to www.eventbrite.com for tickets and more information.
The third annual Women by Design Hats & Wraps Empowerment Social will be from 2 to 5 p.m. June 26 at Endeavors, 868 S. Fort Hood St., Killeen. There will be a speaker panel, lunch, door prizes, activities, fellowship, and more at this event. Tickets are $35 each. Go to https://bit.ly/3xLv3FD to reserve tickets.
The John Mayo Memorial Golf Tournament, benefitting Central Texas Youth Services, will begin at 11:30 a.m. June 27 at Wildflower Country Club, 4902 Wildflower Lane, Temple. Cost is $175 for individual players, and ranges from $600 to $2,500 for a four-person team, depending on desired level of sponsorship. Go to https://bit.ly/3OGg72F to find a registration form and information.
The Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center, 403 Indian Trial, will host a Free Microchip Event from 1 to 6 p.m. June 30. Proof of city residency, rabies shot records, and a photo ID will be required to obtain the free microchip for both dogs and cats.
Liv and Let Live Yoga, 3803 Levy Lane in Killeen, hosts Yoga for Those Who Serve from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. This free class is open to all who are military, first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. Laser Friday, featuring three unique rock music laser shows, will be at 6, 7, and 8 p.m. June 24. Warren’s Night Sky Tour, hosted by staff astronomer Warren Hart, will be at 5:30 p.m. June 25. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Cohen Clinic at Endeavors Killeen, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, hosts a Summer Wellness Jamboree from 1 to 2:30 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 5. This free event features arts and crafts, games, movies, and physical activities for kids ages 5 to 10. Registration is required by going to https://bit.ly/3b627Ra.
The Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton, is hosting its free Summer Kids Camp from 9 a.m. to noon June 29, July 12, and July 28. The camp is open to kids ages 7 to 12 and will feature games, crafts, and other activities. Email parksandrec@beltontexas.gov to register.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting the 2022 Family Camp Read Summer Reading Club with both in-person and virtual events for all ages. Go to https://harkerheights.readsquared.com to sign up. The library still posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on the its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., hosts Children’s Story Time at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and Spanish-language Story Time at 11 a.m. Saturdays. There is also a Lego Block Party at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Children’s Game Time at 2 p.m. Thursdays. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for more information.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., will host its Summer Reading Program during the month of June with programs geared for kids ages 3 to 10. Events will take place at the library and designated local parks throughout the week. Call 512-556-3251 or stop by the library to get a schedule and register. The Teen Reading Program will host an event at 3 p.m. every Tuesday in June for teens ages 11 to 17.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from June 24- 29, will be “Top Gun: Maverick” at 8:45 p.m. and “Jurassic World: Dominion” at 10:45 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
The Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main St., will host its Summer Reading Program June 14 to July 21. There will be a number of in-person, weekly programs available for participants. Go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library for tickets and more information.
Local Music
The Hot Summer Sounds Concert Series, presented by the Baylor Scott and White Health Plan, will host a live concert by Jean Pierre & The Zydeco Angels from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 24 at West Temple Park, 8420 W. Adams Ave., Temple. The weekly outdoor concert series occurs every Friday evening in June and July. Admission is free.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by the Bob Appel Band from 8 p.m. to midnight June 24. Cover: $10. Broken Arrow will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 25. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Beth Lee and The Breakups from 6 to 9 p.m. June 24, Ryan Youmans from 6 to 9 p.m. June 25, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. June 26.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, is hosting Musician Open Mic Night from 6:30 to 9 p.m. June 29 hosted by Maxx Carter. All are welcome at this free event.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Megan Brucker from 2 to 5 p.m. June 25.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton, will host free live music by David Johnson from 7 to 10 p.m. June 24 and Copperhead Jones from 7 to 10 p.m. June 25.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting live music by Glen Collins and The Alibis at 8 p.m. June 24, Meg Groves at 11 a.m. and Anna Larson at 8 p.m. June 25.
Local Markets
The City of Killeen Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday until the end of October at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. For more information and the vendor application process, call 254-501-6390 or visit www.killeentexas.gov/REC.
The Harker Heights Famers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local farmers, producers, and artisans available to sell a variety of fresh produce and other products.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through October in Downtown Copperas Cove. For vendor information, go to https://copperascove.com/farmers-market/.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Temple Farmers Market will be from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, call Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5. Active-duty personnel and their families are admitted for free through Labor Day.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is hosting its Historic Escape Room Games from 5:30 to 9 p.m. June 25. There will be three different themes and game times for private games with up to eight people per group. Cost is $10 per person and pre-registration is required by going to https://bit.ly/3Nh2zcL. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. View the special display, “DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers!” for families to play as superheroes in a series of challenges from now through Sept. 11. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., will host A Bluebonnet Evening, featuring the musical comedy “Bluebonnet Road” and the concert program “My Life in Song: An Evening at Richard Paul Thomas’s Library” at 7:30 p.m. June 24 and 25, and 2:30 p.m. June 25. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3NgOf3Y. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
