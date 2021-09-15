COPPERAS COVE — While speaking to members of the Morning Exchange Club at Lil’ Tex Restaurant in Copperas Cove, Fort Hood Garrison Commander Col. Chad Foster said the installation is now in a position to partner in the community more than ever.
“Fort Hood, for the fist time in about 20 years, is going to have pretty much everybody home,” he said.
For the past two decades, a significant number of soldiers have deployed on rotations to Iraq, Afghanistan and other places across the globe.
“One of the things that I would like to establish is to have a specific program for high school juniors — really — that are interested in going into ROTC programs in college or go to the United States Military Academy — my alma mater — or to any of the other service academies,” Foster said.
As part of the program, as he envisions it, those interested in that career path could come onto Fort Hood and speak to the “slew” of ROTC and military academy graduates.
Foster took over as garrison commander at Fort Hood on May 27. He most recently served at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and he had served at Fort Hood from 2003 to 2007 and from 2010 to 2013.
