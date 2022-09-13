After seven years serving as the CEO of the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity affiliate, Ken Cates will pass the baton to current Chief of Operations Kristin Smith.
“I have put my full attention and efforts into bringing this affiliate to where it could be, and should have been, as the premier affordable housing solution of Central Texas,” Cates said. “Together, we have achieved this.”
Cates said he will joining a national organization known as Rehab Warriors to become its president of business development and government affairs,
Cates said he enjoys restoring hope to the faces of families who earn new homes.
He joined the local Habitat group in 2015, after retiring from the Army, and has led an increase into the number of homes built for and with qualifying families.
“In the last seven years, we have completed more than 35 homes, currently finishing five more, and conducted well over 250 various repairs, ramps, and other services,” Cates said. “We have been able to serve Texans and families in Louisiana, through hurricane response, affiliate growth consultation, and across the nation with other Habitat affiliates.”
The local Habitat group has become Habitat International’s focal affiliate in the U.S. and was selected to host Habitat for Humanity International’s annual Build-a-Thon event, and annual Veterans Build Deployment, Cates said.
In the next 120 days, Fort Hood Area Habitat is projected to break ground on 13 more homes in Harker Heights and two in Temple. Also, in partnership with the Cove House Emergency Shelter, groundbreaking is scheduled for 41 units for the Homeless to Housed program as they expand their services into Bell County.
In addition to providing housing for those in need, Fort Hood Area Habitat has pursued legislative action, program and project replication for other affiliates, training of other Habitat affiliates nationwide, and small-municipal consultation, Cates said.
As Cates moves into a new senior leadership role in Rehab Warriors, he will still live in the local area and continue assisting Habitat Texas with legislative advocacy in affordable housing solutions for Texas.
Smith said she is looking forward to continuing her service to the community as CEO of Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity.
“I started volunteering with Austin Habitat when I was 12 years old,” Smith said. “I have always had a passion for who Habitat serves and have yearned to always be a part of Habitat’s mission.”
Interning with FHA Habitat for Humanity dovetailed with Smith’s pursuit of her bachelor’s degree with Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen.
She began her role as CEO this week, and Cates will stay on for another month to help with the transition.
“I was super excited to start my internship the summer of 2018, but that wasn’t enough,” Smith said. “I needed to be a part of this amazing organization — so I asked for a job.”
Smith continued to rise through the ranks of Fort Hood Area Habitat and always yearned to do more.
“My family struggled growing up, so I can empathize and sympathize with every client that I speak with,” Smith said. “I want to show every young woman that you can be strong, and that hard work pays off. One day someone gave me a chance, and I made a choice to change my life and serve.”
The Fort Hood Area Habitat Board of Directors voted unanimously in favor of Smith’s appointment as CEO.
“Her passion, love of our community, and servant’s heart, will no doubt continue to drive this affiliate to new heights,” Cates said. “I truly appreciate the time I have had with the organization and our Central Texas community, and your willingness to support everything we have achieved. Your partnership has impacted more than Central Texas.”
