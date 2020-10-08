A new hotline has been established on Fort Hood to allow for calls reporting equal opportunity violations or cases of harassment.
The number for the hotline is 254-291-5717, according to the Fort Hood Facebook page.
The establishment comes following the deaths of 28 Fort Hood soldiers this year including Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who told her family she was being sexually harassed on the military base prior to disappearing in late April.
