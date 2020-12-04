Smoke

Smoke from Fort Hood's prescribed burn can be seen outside the Herald office Wednesday. There was a prescribed burn of three training areas at Fort Hood in late November. 

Fort Hood’s Directorate of Public Works Natural and Cultural Resources Management Branch, in conjunction with the U.S., Fish and Wildlife Service, Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, is planning to conduct prescribed burns today in Training Areas 41, 43 and 44, contingent upon weather conditions. Training Area 41 is located on the west side of Fort Hood off Elijah and Old Georgetown Roads. Areas 43 and 44 are located between Old Georgetown Road and Farm to Market Road 116.

